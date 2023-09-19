Stunning Fox Hollow ranch with over 4,000 sq ft of finish and super custom features you'll love! The main floor enters a grand foyer with tall ceilings, chandelier, and gorgeous wood floors. There's formal dining with built in hutch, a living room with tons of built in storage, a large eat-in kitchen with custom cabinets, newer appliances, and a wine fridge. 2 guest bedrooms, one currently an office (w/ fireplace), full guest bathroom, and a big primary suite with walk-in closet, huge bathroom with dual vanities, jacuzzi, and shower. There's a 3 season room as well off the living room with a stove! Downstairs is an amazing situation with a super cool log cabin feel. Big living room with fireplace, full wet bar, dedicated theater room, 4th bedroom, 3/4 bath, and tons of storage. On the outside you've got a 2+ Car oversized garage, covered porch, outdoor kitchen, and a gazebo. Vinyl fence was installed less than a year ago, and the landscape is amazing. Run, don't walk to this one!