Don’t feel closed in by your neighbors! Check out the gated acreage lots in Privada that are not part of the SID so it has a low mill levy. Conveniently located on 204th & West Center Rd, you are close to everything, shopping, groceries, parks & lakes. Walk to Blue Sage Elementary (buyers need to confirm school assignments). This new home is currently under design to be built on this .67-acre lot. Let R&A Builders help you customize this plan for you. All details & finishes are subject to change until specifications are approved by both the buyer and the Builder - confirm with Listing agent. Photos are from similar homes.
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $1,250,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Charming ranch home with tons of character that sits on a corner lot with a fenced yard and 1 car garage. Relax on the front porch or in the s…
Don't let this opportunity pass, this unique home is completely gutted and ready for your remodel ideas. This home allows access to a 365 acre…
Al Belt's newest 2-story plan, the 2788, in popular Shadow Lake 2! Over 3800 fsf, huge 4-car garage, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, 10' ceilings on main…
This ranch house is a situated on a large corner lot w/the benefits of a flat patio & also a walkout basement. With 6 bedrooms &plenty…
This three-bedroom ranch home on a corner lot in South Omaha is ready for its new owners. There's so much potential here, spacious corner lot,…