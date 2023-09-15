This spacious ranch style home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and is your chance to invest in a promising property on a tree-lined street. The main floor features hardwoods through-out and the primary bedroom has its own bath. Potential for additional separate unit in lower level with living space, kitchenette, bedroom, bath, and laundry. Washer dryer hookup on each floor. Deep 1 car garage. Exceptional location with lots of potential. While it needs some work, this is the perfect canvas for those looking to add their personal touch. Don’t miss this opportunity to turn this diamond in the rough to a shiny gem. Sold “As-is”. Water heater and AC approx 2015
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $140,000
