Contract Pending Welcome home to this charming 1.5 story bungalow!! This home is perfect for the first time homebuyer or investor. The recently painted exterior will welcome you as soon as your pull up. You can move right in and instantly enjoy the newly reconstructed screened-in porch, LVT flooring throughout the main living area, and spacious 4 bedrooms. The plumbing and electrical have been updated, the interior was recently painted, and the windows are vinyl - so all you have to do is move in and enjoy! Within walking distance to parks, schools, churches and more! AMA. agent has equity.
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $149,000
