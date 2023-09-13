Updated charming Home, with a cozy fireplace as you enter this classic home. Original woodwork, high ceilings with new carpet in the bedrooms. Freshly painted walls, new appliances in the updated kitchen along with a new water heater. this home has had the upgrades any buyer could appreciate. for storage this has plenty in the full-sized basement and detached garage. Seller offering 3% towards rate buydown. All offers to be considered.