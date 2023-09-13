What a wonderful 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, remodeled and ready for you to call it home. From the moment you walk in the home and see the space you will fall in love with the high ceilings and open concept. New HVAC, new flooring. Kitchen completely new, upstairs is also all new. Two bedrooms on the main floor and 2 upstairs with massive updates throughout. Go outside and enjoy your fenced in backyard and use the 2 stall in the back and driveway in the front (you just never know). Walking distance to school. Schedule your appointment today.