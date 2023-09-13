Discover a lucrative 12-home investment portfolio! Valued at an unbeatable price of $1,750,000, this remarkable package presents an incredible opportunity. All properties are currently tenant-occupied, ensuring immediate rental income. A significant number of these homes have been recently updated, offering modern features and amenities. With this diverse portfolio, you'll enjoy a steady cash flow and potential for future appreciation. Don't miss out on this outstanding chance to expand your real estate portfolio with fully occupied, upgraded properties!
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $200,000
