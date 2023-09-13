Also listed as a multifamily. MLS #22316996. Calling all investors or small business owners. Work and relax under one roof! This currently is a daycare with asmall studio apartment on the 3rd floor. Conveniently located across from Kennedy Elementary. HUGE corner lot with lots of yard space for outdoor play.Detached 2 garage with additional off street parking. Zoned for commercial and residential use. Built as a true three-plex.
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $299,711
