OPEN SUNDAY 08/20/2023 12:00 - 2:00 PM! WALK TO BLACKSTONE! Don't miss your opportunity on this amazing 4-bed, 2-car, ALL BRICK ranch home in Midtown. Just minutes from local restaurants and shops, this Gifford Park home has been totally renovated throughout. Enjoy gorgeous hardwood floors, white painted woodwork, all new lighting and 9 ft ceilings on the main. Kitchen has been totally updated with granite countertops, white cabinets, tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. Plus, spacious living room with fireplace, dining room, all new bathroom, and 2 bedrooms on the main. Lower level has been totally finished with 2 additional bedrooms, rec room space, laundry, and 3/4 bath. Enjoy evenings on your front porch, or expand your backyard to create your own oasis. Additional parking could be added with back access from 36th street. Plus, an amazing DaVinci slate roof (2018) and newer Marvin windows! Move right in to your new Midtown home!