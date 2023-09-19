Seller says BRING AN OFFER and this custom 4 bedroom, 4 bath home could be yours! Boasting 9-foot ceilings throughout and impressive 11-foot ceilings in the main areas. This home has been lovingly cared for and features many great updates. The kitchen has been updated with granite countertops, tile backsplash, refinished wood floors. Seller willing to offer closing credit for NEW APPLIANES. Scuff proof paint throughout main floor and all new carpet too on main level. This spacious home offers split bedrooms, with two bedrooms on each side of the house, as well as a main floor library/office. Fully finished basement adds an incredible 1800 square feet of living space & a 4th bath. Plenty of room for entertainment and loads storage room. Enjoy the evenings sitting on your covered, screened in patio. This lovely home is conveniently located around the corner from walking trails and several parks. Seller also willing to buy down interest rate or pay buyer closing costs with great offer!