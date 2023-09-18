Lane Building Corp.'s Hanover R 2 story plan. 3 car garage, 10-foot tall ceiling in spacious dinette, LVT floors throughout the main floor. Wide open concept. Quartz and granite counters throughout. Custom color lacquered cabinets. Luxurious tile in primary bath shower with Polystone floor. All bedrooms feature walk-in closets with 2 in the Primary Suite. All the latest finishes done in the most popular palette. Walkout basement and composite deck on huge lot. Price includes first year ProHome comprehensive warranty and 2/10 warranty including transferable 10 year structural warranty! *PHOTOS ARE OF SIMILAR HOUSE*
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $519,547
