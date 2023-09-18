Trademark Homes Newest model located in Aspen Creek North. We call this one the Siena and you will fall in love with the open main floor design, massive pantry, 2nd floor laundry and awesome center designed staircase. All the custom and quality finishes you expect to find in every Trademark Home. Photos available are of a similar previous model of the same floor plan. AMA
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $540,000
