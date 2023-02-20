Contract Pending - model open Saturdays and Sundays 12:00-4:00pm until June 15, 2023. Model Home "Not for Sale". AMA - A care-free lifestyle awaits you in this 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2 car garage walkout ranch villa by Woodland Homes. Enjoy the open floor plan, conveniently located laundry room off the Master closet, walk-in pantry, and large Kitchen island. Wood flooring is featured in the entry, Great Room, Kitchen, and Dinette. The beamed cathedral ceiling and stone to ceiling fireplace in the Great Room are impressive. The finished lower level features 2 bedrooms, a large rec room, stone to ceiling fireplace, and a wet bar. Some options/upgrades are not included in the list price."The Cove" is a luxury villa gated community next to walking trails, a park, and a 135-acre recreational lake. No more mowing or shoveling!
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $549,896
Related to this story
Most Popular
Contract Pending remain on market for back up offers. No showings until 1-5-2023. Exceptional all-brick townhouse in the heart of Spring Green…
MODEL NOT FOR SALE! UNDER CONSTRUCTION- EST. COMPLETION April 2023. This gorgeous ranch by Jeff Wearden Homes, LLC. in Silverleaf will sit on …
Model Home Not For Sale --- Ideal Designs Custom Homes custom 2 Story plan 5 Bed/5 bath situated on a highly desired Bluewater estate lot with…
Unbelievable opportunity to own a gorgeous all brick home in Woods Park, perched on a double lot affront a brick road. This beauty sits on a d…
Spectacular Firethorn ranch perched high on the hill just off of the Short Course and a quick cart ride to the Resort (Pool & 2 private re…