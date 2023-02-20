Just Listed -Gorgeous Pine Crest ranch with 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, office, and an amazing floor plan with tons of natural light. The living area features a fireplace and lovely ceiling detail and is open to the large kitchen with a gourmet kitchen, quartz countertops, oversized island, and a fantastic hidden pantry. The main floor rooms including dining area has lovely engineered hardwood flooring. The spacious master suite is the perfect retreat and features tiled walk-in shower, huge countertop with double sinks. Just off the walk-in closet is a large laundry room for easy access. The Awesome lower level has a HUGE family room with FULL BAR, 2 more bedrooms, ¾ bath and tons of storage. Top this off with a 3 car garage and 16x10 patio for entertaining! Pictures are of Vista Model at 6722 S 200th Ave Estimated completion is March 2023.
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $566,715
