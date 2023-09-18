Fantastic Ramm Construction West facing 2 story walkout, 4 bed, 4 bath home! Open two story entry that has windows for the sunshine to brighten up your day! Engineered hardwood floors in the entry, kitchen, eat-in dining area and drop zone. Soft white cabinets and hard surface countertops. Gas cooktop with subway tile backsplash, wall oven and microwave that is also a convection oven. Large hidden walk-in pantry. Direct vent fireplace with mantle and cabinets on both sides. Marvin windows. Office/Dining room area right off of the kitchen. The Master has a walk-in tile shower, double vanities and dual walk-in closets. Exterior photo of similar home.