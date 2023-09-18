Model Home Not for Sale. New villa model built by Woodland Homes. The Williamsburg. This spacious, open floor plan has high, ceilings with 2 cedar beams in the great room, floor to ceiling stone fireplace, bay window looking out to the green space and pond. HUGE kitchen island and walk in pantry. There is a mud room connected to the main floor laundry. The finished walk-out lower level has a beautiful wet bar and stone fireplace. Reserve your lot today and build your dream home. No more lawn mowing or shoveling snow.
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $640,000
