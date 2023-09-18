Model Home "Not for Sale". Future Woodland Homes model now under construction in 'The Cove'. The 'Carson' is our newest floor plan. Unique design with old world charm. Cathedral ceiling in Great Room and Kitchen. Lots of windows, open & bright, and courtyard in the front. The 'Carson' can be built as a single-family home or villa. 'The Cove' is a luxury villa gated community next to walking trails, a park, and a 135-acre recreational lake. No more mowing or shoveling!
