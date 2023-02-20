Contract Pending Luxury Villa by Thomas David Fine Homes. Spacious villa with interior design and custom appointments that you will appreciate. Primary suite that you will enjoy, Large Kitchen design, spacious dinette, and a Large 3 car garage with zero entry are all offered in the floorplan. Located on a great West facing daylight lot in the subdivision. Privada offers a great location and may offer shopping and restaurants in the future. Price may change depending on final selections. Home to be used as model until April 2023.