Omaha's newest pocket neighborhood in the heart of the city! A luxury villa community like no other! Pacific Grove gives you the unique opportunity to own new construction where you have always dreamed of living, Distinctively District 66. Prime location, conveniently tucked away off of 90th & Pacific. All layouts were designed with modern day living in mind. You choose all the interior finishes to truly make it feel like home! 10ft ceilings throughout, open concept layout & main floor master suite. Kitchen which opens to dining & living spaces and features a center island, walk-in pantry, quartz countertops & hardwood floors. Spacious laundry room w/ direct access off your master closet. Fully finished basement includes additional bedrooms & bathroom, entertaining space, option to add wet bar & ample storage. Added convenience of an HOA that provides all lawn care, sprinkler maintenance & snow removal for a hassle free living! Customize your home today!