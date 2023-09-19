Beautiful 1.5 story 4 bed 4 bath .47 acre home in private neighborhood in Westside schools. Walk into the wood and marble entry way with soaring ceilings and opens to the living room with 9'+ceilings newer windows, fireplace and exquisite wood carvings around ceiling area. Bright Sunroom with great natural light, wood floors & built-ins. Formal dining rooms, beautiful built-ins & woodwork. Kitchen with abundant cabinetry, newer nice appliances, pantry, granite & inside grill! Spacious master on main, master bath, walk-in closet, walks out to back deck and 2nd bedroom. 2 Large bedroom on 2nd floor, wall of closets, cedar closet, full bath & fireplace. Lower office/bedroom, family room, fireplace, storage & laundry. Newer paint, windows, roof, gutters, siding & garage doors/openers. This is a Masterpiece! Beautiful carved woodwork throughout home. Close to schools, shopping, dining & Main roads.