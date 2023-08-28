Amazing new 1954 ranch plan by Al Belt Custom Homes in Aspen Creek North! 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, over 3200 fsf, 3 car garage. Gourmet kitchen, oversized island with storage, high-end ss appliances, double oven, painted/birch cabinets, quartz counters, 5" rift & quarter sawn oak flooring, massive pantry, mud room with lockers. Beautiful built-ins and stone fireplace to ceiling in great room. Office and guest suite on main level. Primary bedroom features large walk-in closet, huge wrap-around walk-in shower in primary bath. Finished lower level with granite wet bar, spacious family room, 2 large bedrooms with walk-in closets, 3/4 bath. Hardi-Plank siding, Pella windows, covered patio and front porch, plus beautifully landscaped lot. Under construction. Home completion end of August 2023. Interior photos are of similar home. For detailed floorplan, go to Associate Documents.