Welcome to an exceptional property with a low mill levy of just 1.79. This 2.5-acre oasis sits west of Lake Cunningham on hard surface roads, offering convenience and tranquility. The property features three outbuildings with a separate driveway, a front yard water feature, and professional landscaping. A charming flagstone front porch welcomes you. Hardwood floors grace the main level, except for the den and primary bedroom. The main floor boasts a formal dining room with a fireplace, a sitting room, and an updated kitchen with granite countertops. A family room with a fireplace, main floor laundry, and a spacious primary bedroom with a fireplace and two closets add to the appeal. Upstairs, two bedrooms and a bonus room await. The lower level served as a home office. The property includes an oversized gutter system, leaf guards, thaw tape, a 24-zone sprinkler system, and an emergency backup generator. This maintained property offers the perfect blend of luxury and practicality.