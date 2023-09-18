New ranch style design by R&A Builders. Set on a gorgeous treed walk-out lot backing to common area. Still time for selections! Spacious new open design with upscale finishes. Showplace Kitchen with huge island & pantry. Luxurious Master Suite. 3 bedrooms on the main floor with 3 baths. The finished basement adds Wet bar, Game Room, Family Room, Theater Room, Bedroom, Bath & Exercise rooms. All details & finishes are subject to change until specifications are approved by both the buyer and the Builder - confirm with Listing agent. All measurements are approximate. Photos are from a similar home and may not reflect the exact finishes included.
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $999,950
