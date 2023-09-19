Welcome to this exquisite luxury residence nestled near a prestigious golf course. This opulent 4-bedroom house is a haven of sophistication and comfort. Its grand architectural design boasts spacious living areas, complemented by high-end finishes and bespoke detailing. Enjoy breathtaking views of the lush fairways from the landscaped backyard and entertain guests in the stylish outdoor living space. With it's prim location and unparalleled elegance, this property is the epitome of luxury living.