MODEL HOME NOT FOR SALE. The Home Company "Ellison" with 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, 3 car garage. 2,446 square feet of open efficient space. NEW Farmhouse elevation. Large windows in great room. Large drop zone off garage. Open kitchen with hidden pantry, stainless appliances, mantle &stone fireplace, owner's bath with tiled shower. A back staircase to the second floor is what gives the main living space a wide open concept. New 2nd floor layout creates open feel and additional closet space. Dual vanities in both 2nd floor baths. Passive radon and sprinkler included. All measurements approximate. Model @ 4611 Lawnwood Drive in Belle Lago (Malibu Ranch) hours Sat/Sun 1-5 pm or by appointment. Visit any of our other Model homes: 11805 S 110th Ave. in Sumtur Crossing (Ellison 2 sty), 8205 S 196th St. in Remington Ridge West (Santa Clara 2Sty) and 7304 N 168th Ave in Anchor Pointe (Edison 2 Sty). Hours Sat/Sun 1-5 pm or by appointment