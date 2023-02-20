“Model Home Not For Sale” Gorgeous Pine Crest 2 story "Haven" located in Granite Lake. Modern exterior, and stunning, fresh interior. Wood floors, large kitchen with quartz counters, large pantry, island, and modern lighting package. Open family room has large windows and cozy fireplace. Four bedrooms upstairs and second floor laundry for convenience. Three car garage with smart garage door openers.
4 Bedroom Home in Papillion - $491,700
