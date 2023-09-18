Pine Crests Popular "Haven" Two Story plan! This home has everything your looking for in your next home. Stunning open plan delivering a kitchen entertaining area perfect for the holidays, spacious quarts island, large walk-in pantry and gourmet kitchen. Enjoy the convenient drop zone. You will enjoy the linear fireplace with stone surround all year long. Beautiful Luxury Plank flooring throughout the main floor living areas. The 2nd floor laundry add convenience located adjacent to the 4 bedrooms including a must see primary suite and bath with walk-in shower. Quarts in kitchen & all baths included. 2 Wi-FI Garage door openers. Sprinklers. Pine Crest Homes includes many standard features that other builders consider upgrades! Pictures are of our Model. Stp by our Haven Model at 10506 S 103rd Street for more details and find out what makes Pine Crest Homes such a great value. We have 4 Model Locations around the Metro Community Open Thurs-Sunday 12-4 or set up a personal tour .