OPEN HOUSE, SATURDAY & SUNDAY 1PM - 4PM. Welcome to your New Carson Custom Home! This home will provide 2x6 Construction, Anderson Series 400 windows, copper water lines w 75 gallon Commercial water heater, fully functioning Radon system, additional insulation R 22.4 in walls, R 50 in attic, fully insulated garage. Quality can be seen throughout. All cabinets and shelvings are built on site by Keith himself with your choice of finish and style. White oak wood floors in kitchen/dining/living room/ and hallways standard. Cabinets are maple unless otherwise specified. All Carson homes are framed personally by the Builder and his 2 long term employees he truly offers a hands on experience! Home is finished and ready for new owner.