One of Pine Crests favorite 2 story plans being build in the popular North Shore Neighborhood with everything your looking for in your next home! This open plan delivers an amazing open living concept with spacious entertaining area including gourmet kitchen with large island, adjacent dining area and large living room with linear fireplace. Don't miss the huge pantry and planning area along with drop zone and convenient main floor office/flex room. The private side staircase takes you to 4 wonderful sized bedrooms and a primary suite and bath with a large walk in shower that you are going to love! Also enjoy the convenience of the second floor laundry. Pine Crest Homes come standard with features that other builders consider upgrades! Visit on of our 4 Model Locations to learn more! ** Please note this home is under construction with an approximate completion date of 12/31/23 Please visit our River Model in Aspen Creek @ 18512 Merion Drive, OPEN Thurs-Sunday 12-4 or By Appointment