Amazing home features cathedral ceilings, open layout with huge kitchen & Great room area opening to a very inviting and unique foyer with 13' ceilings that run from the front door to the back of the house. The primary bedroom has access thru the closet into the laundry room for convenience, form and function. The primary bedroom has a nice walk in shower, dual shower heads, and double vanities. The kitchen boasts a large walk in closet, modern slab style euro cabinetry, huge window overlooking the backyard and patio, and a coffee bar! There is a finished lower level with 4th bedroom, kitchenette / wet bar, and large family room. Seller / Builder is also a licensed real estate agent in the state of Nebraska.