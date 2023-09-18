All of the things that you love about the original Halsted, but now with even more love. In case you are unfamiliar with what I’m talking about, let me fill you in. The plan is a fan, favorite for these main reasons, huge office/flex space that sits at the front of the house, but overlooks the backyard, big kitchen with walk-in pantry, second-floor laundry and all bedrooms have a walk-in closet! And you can add this to the list of the expanded floorplan, 3rd bath up, bigger master suite and even bigger split master closet with built-in drawers. Need I say more? Pictures of similar floorplan and some finish variations.