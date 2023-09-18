Gorgeous ranch home with a finished basement. The high ceilings are complimented by large picture windows and a floor to ceiling wrapped stone fireplace in the living room. The custom kitchen boasts a 10 foot island with ample storage. The master suite offers luxury in the spacious shower and closet. This particular floorplan has a dedicated office in addition to the oversized executive garage. The fully finished basement has two large bedrooms that share a Jack and Jill bathroom with two separate vanities. The basement also has a finished bar with quartz countertops and floating shelves. The Louden plan is a design that can be modified. Home is under construction. Price subject to change. Photos of a similar home.
4 Bedroom Home in Papillion - $877,246
