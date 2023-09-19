Contract Pending Beaver Lake waterfront home on THE BEST no-wake cove! Bright open kitchen and great room overlooking the water with breathtaking sunset views and sprawling deck for grilling out. Primary bedroom has large custom walk-in closet, full bath with glass walk-in shower and dbl sinks. Plenty of room for you and your guests w/an extra bsmt room and kitchenette, full bath, 2nd laundry hookups and huge rec room in the walkout basement. Unwind after a day in the sun on the screened in LL deck- the secluded setting feels like vacation all year long! Low maintenance yard w/sprinkler system, shed, sandy beach area and gorgeous landscaping/lighting. Just dig your toes in the sand or hop on your boat and enjoy! Low property taxes, 2 HVAC & water heater (2021), access to community clubhouse & pool.