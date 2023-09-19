Slice of HEAVEN just 20 min outside Omaha! Everything you need is in this single owner home built on 10 acres overlooking the river! This home was built on a foundation of compacted soil! Attention to detail starts at the driveway with light poles and drainage systems that have been installed all the way up the scenic drive. Inside you'll find so much space to enjoy! From an eat in kitchen to a formal dining and living space that opens up to a spacious deck, it is sure to impress. On the top floor just off the primary suite is a 4 season room. The lower level is fully equipped with a walk out patio to a gorgeous view of the bluffs and river, another kitchen, dining space, living room, bedroom, and bathroom to house live-in relatives. On the property, amongst a plethora of wildlife, is a large pole barn to store toys, campers, or extra vehicles, a wood shed, a chicken coop with a large fenced in area, and a "party barn" with lower level storage space. Your acreage search stops here!