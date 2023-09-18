OPEN SUNDAY 12-3 AN OPEN YOU WON'T WANT TO MISS!! Bright Wide Open ranch plan w/walk out basement in cul de sac across from Park and trails that lead to elem school. Oversized garage and lots of storage in the house. Beautiful custom cabinetry. Tile showers. Great features like soaring ceilings, Quartz counters, LVP Floors, Covered deck w/composite decking and metal railing with access from primary bedroom and dining Room, large walk in Pantry, Full bar in basement! Impressive craftsmanship. MUST SEE SPRINGFIELD home. Low taxes.