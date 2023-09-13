Updated 2 story home & Wedding Venue is now providing rare opportunity to own your own event center which faces East and is currently the only Established commercial Venue near the newly proposed NRD Lake. Home sits on 3.82 Acres and Venue sits on 2 acres for total of 5.832 ACRES. The house has 4 beds, 2 baths, refurbished hardwood floors, newer HVAC, wood burner, a deck for entertaining. New roof, gutters, siding, windows, home was raised, and newer concrete foundation and steel beams have been set. Seller painstakingly removed mature trees along the property, spent a lifetime removing tar off the now beautiful hardwood floors, and added the additional wood burning stove that sits to the North of the home, there is electric heating to supplement the furnace. Everyday the seller worked to bring this home back to a pottery barn themed farmhouse. Now you can own it and enjoy it. Also included is a 40x60 Quonset and 18x20 carport.