Updated 2 story home & Wedding Venue is now providing rare opportunity to own your own event center which faces East and is currently the only Established commercial Venue near the newly proposed NRD Lake. Home sits on 3.82 Acres and Venue sits on 2 acres for total of 5.832 ACRES. The house has 4 beds, 2 baths, refurbished hardwood floors, newer HVAC, wood burner, a deck for entertaining. New roof, gutters, siding, windows, home was raised, and newer concrete foundation and steel beams have been set. Seller painstakingly removed mature trees along the property, spent a lifetime removing tar off the now beautiful hardwood floors, and added the additional wood burning stove that sits to the North of the home, there is electric heating to supplement the furnace. Everyday the seller worked to bring this home back to a pottery barn themed farmhouse. Now you can own it and enjoy it. Also included is a 40x60 Quonset and 18x20 carport.
4 Bedroom Home in Wahoo - $980,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Proudly presenting The Pointe House, an incredible one of a kind architectural masterpiece sitting on nearly 11 acres overlooking the Missouri…
Introducing the MANHATTAN Villa by Legacy Homes at Windsor East, a new maintenance free community! Never shovel or mow again, now is your time…
Slice of HEAVEN just 20 min outside Omaha! This single owner home built on 10 acres overlooking the river has everything you need! Attention t…
COMPLETELY UPDATED! Check out this one-of-a kind view! This 1.5 story is situated on 1.52 acres and has a completely private backyard backing …
Welcome to this exquisite 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom walkout ranch on a sprawling .75 wooded acre lot! This super private oasis provides an abundan…