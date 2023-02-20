Welcome home to YOUR 4 bedroom, 3 bath, South facing two story on a culdesac in Harvest Heights of Waterloo. Located 10 minutes West of Village Pointe. Built by Homes by J.E.S. Award winning Douglas County School District. Low tax levy. Come on out to "The Good Life." Open floor plan with lots of natural light. Beautiful eat in kitchen with large island, SS appliances, gas cook top & more. Oversized 3 car garage. Expansive covered patio. Make this your dream come true. Will be Complete Mid March 2023. Home is Slab on Grade(no basement). Hurry, don't miss!
4 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $464,900
