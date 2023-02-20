Model Home NOT For Sale. The Home Company "Edison" plan 5 bed, 3 bath, 3 car featuring a spacious 2750 square feet. Large open floor plan, huge walk-in hidden pantry, stainless appliances, Quartz Counter tops, tiled baths with dual vanities, drop zone, tiled walk-in shower in master bath, Full Spindle Railings opens a Tall Entry to 2nd floor. Passive Radon, Sprinkler System included! Double His & Her Closets and Sitting Room in Master.