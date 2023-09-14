New construction 2-story home with 5 car garage! Rare opportunity to have a brand new home in fully developed neighborhood! Main floor has well-appointed kitchen with white painted cabinets, custom hood and large center island perfect for eating and also entertaining. Family room with fireplace with stone and custom mantle and aluminum clad windows throughout. Walk in pantry and wonderful drop zone with hooks, charging station and storage. Second floor has 4 large bedrooms including the primary suite with an extra large sitting or office nook with views. Convenient second floor laundry room. Finished lower level includes rec room, 5th bedroom and bathroom. Outside enjoy peaceful evenings under your covered patio. The extra large garage is great for storing all your cars, creating a shop or maybe a great space for a golf simulator! Enjoy close by walking trails and parks.
5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $569,000
