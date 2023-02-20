Paradise Homes popular 5 bedroom ranch. Three bedroom on main, two bedrooms basement. Beautiful hickory floors on main. Open and airy with 10 ft ceilings. Vaulted ceiling in great room with floor to ceiling stone fireplace, upgraded stainless appliances with gas cooktop, built in over and micro. Finished walkout basement with wet bar, stone fireplace and full bath. 2x6 exterior walls are standard on all Paradise Homes. Completion October 2022. HOA TBD