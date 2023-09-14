This beautiful Modern Farmhouse Cedar Plan by Kelly Construction ranch contains 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and a 3 car garage. You will love the open floor plan, featuring great room with a beautiful fireplace to cozy up next to & tons of windows letting in lots of natural light. Living area flows into kitchen w/ oversized island & walk-in pantry. CUSTOM SOFT CLOSE CABINETRY THROUGH OUT HOME. Enjoy the primary suite that has a walk-in closet, SOAKER TUB, walk-in shower, double sink vanity, and HEATED flooring! Mudroom and laundry on main floor. Massive walkout basement, perfect for entertaining with wet bet and huge open floor plan! 3 large bedrooms & full bath complete the lower level. Enjoy the large, flat backyard and covered patio! Builder warranty + 3 Year Service One warranty! Use our preferred lender for a 1% less interest rate the first year! Buyer can still choose a few finishes if you act quickly - home will be complete in 1-2 months!