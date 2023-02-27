Woodland Homes Cabernet Traditional With Wrap Around Porch. Foundation is in and ready to start building. Builder to start construction upon accepted offer so lets meet to add options that you would like in your new express built home. 5 bedroom, 4 bath, sitting room in master with fireplace. Great room and kitchen have expansive windows. ***Photos are of a similar model home***. Final price to be determined once lumber pricing is established and options selected. Photos of model home has upgrades not included in this home. See listing agent for additional details