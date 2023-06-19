Woodland Homes Cabernet Traditional With Wrap Around Porch. 5 bedroom, 4 bath, sitting room in master with fireplace. Great room and kitchen have expansive windows. over 3,100 finished square feet not counting potential for 1200 sq feet more in lower level. (price does not include finished basement) model home to view in area.
5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $686,772
