$10,000 Buyer Incentive Available on THIS home! Valid for accepted offers by 9/30/2023. New Farmhouse Chestnut Ranch built by Kelly Construction! This home contains 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3 car garage and high-end finishes throughout. Right when you step in the front door, you will fall in love with the vaulted ceilings in the great room with a beautiful fireplace to cozy up next to. You will love with the open kitchen with a huge island, pantry and all appliances included! SOFT CLOSE cabinetry through out home. Enjoy the large primary suite that has a walk-in closet, walk-in shower, his/her sinks, and HEATED flooring! The massive walkout basement is perfect for entertaining with wet bar and fireplace! The basement also features 2 bedrooms, flex room, and lots of windows for natural light. Enjoy the massive covered deck with OUTDOOR FIREPLACE! Builder warranty + 3 Year Service One Home Warranty! Buyer can still choose a few finishes if you act quickly! WILL BE COMPLETE IN 1-2 MONTHS!