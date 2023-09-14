$10,000 Buyer Incentive Available on THIS home! Valid w/ accepted offers by 9/30/23.New Chestnut Ranch built by Kelly Construction! Call to see what is left to choose! 5 beds, 3 baths, 3 car. Fall in love with the floor plan, featuring great room w/ a beautiful fireplace to cozy up next to. You will love with the open kitchen w/ a huge island, SOFT CLOSE CABINETRY & pantry. Enjoy the primary suite that has a walk-in closet, walk-in shower, double sink vanity, and HEATED floor! The massive walkout basement is perfect for entertaining! The basement is equipped with a bar, 2 bedrooms, flex room, and lots of windows for natural light. While outdoors you can admire the covered deck and yard with no rear neighbors & outdoor fireplace. Hot & Cold water in HEATED GARAGE w/ 14 ft ceilings! This home has everything you could want and more, don't miss your chance to make it your own. You won't be disappointed! Builder warranty + 3 Year Service One Home Warranty included! COMPLETE IN 1-2 MONTHS!