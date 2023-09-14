$10,000 Buyer Incentive Available on THIS home! Valid for accepted offers by 9/30/2023. Kelly Construction Poplar Farmhouse plan done in 1-2 months! Open the front doors & be greeted w/ a spacious open floor plan & tons of natural light. Living area features beautiful stone fireplace & leads into the gorgeous kitchen with oversized island. All slate SS appliances included. Amazing primary suite with full bathroom featuring HEATED flooring, walk-in shower & freestanding soaker tub. Tons of space in the walk-in closet. 2 more large bedrooms, another full bathroom + 1/2 bath & convenient main floor laundry complete the main level. Head to the W/O lower level & you'll find tons of space, large wet bar, 2 beds w/ full bath & flex room. Designer light fixtures, high quality finishes, custom cabinets (all soft close) & railings. Hot & Cold water in HEATED GARAGE! Large covered deck with outdoor fireplace overlooking nice size FLAT backyard! Builder warranty + 3 Year Service One Home Warranty!