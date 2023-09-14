Location! Location! Rare opportunity to back to peaceful pond and live in quiet culdesac! New Construction ranch. Open main level w/vaulted ceilings and a classic, timeless feel throughout. White custom cabinet kitchen w/soft close drawers,quartz countertops,stand-alone gas range,double oven and beverage/wine fridge. Walk-in pantry. Tons of natural light looking out onto covered deck. Real hardwood floors in family room& kitchen. Primary bedroom w/walk-in closet & tiled shower. 2 additional bedrooms both w/fantastic closets. Finished LL w/bar, family room w/ fireplace & 2 bedrooms & full bath. Walkout basement to flat private backyard. Over 4,000 sq feet! Photos show the home’s current state+additional photos of a previous home w/similar finishes. Home complete in July!
5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $895,000
