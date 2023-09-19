$10,000 Buyer CREDIT Available until 9/30!! New SOUTH facing 1.5 story Modern Masterpiece BACKING TO TREES! The main level is an open floor plan and has tons of windows to let in loads of natural light and features a gorgeous porcelain gas fireplace. Entire house has custom soft-close cabinets. Kitchen features high-end Café appliances, gas stove, pantry & large island. The main floor primary has an en-suite bathroom complete with HEATED tile floors, walk-in shower, soaker tub & huge walk-in closet. Head to the 2nd level to find a loft space, 3 lg bedrooms including an addn'l en-suite & other 2 bedrooms are J&J w/ separate vanities, all with walk-in closets! You will love to entertain in the walkout basement that features a wet bar (appliances includ!) & 8+ ft linear fireplace! The 5th bedroom and a 3/4 bathroom complete the lower level. The large covered deck features a gas fireplace and overlooks the large, flat yard with no rear neighbors! HEATED garage with hot & cold water.