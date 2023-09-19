This is a great chance to own one of the most unique acreage estates on Woodcliff Lakes. The LOCATION is unbeatable with breath taking views. The estate sits on 3 individual parcels. Come enjoy Woodcliff lakes, feels like you are on vacation everyday! Woodcliff Lakes is a private lake, gated community, full-time security, 3 restaurants, marina, C store, ice cream shop and Community Center rentable for gatherings. Come live the Lake Life and Enjoy water skiing, wake boarding, jet skiing, 4 wheeling, golf cart riding or just relax on the large patio and take in the beauty of the area.