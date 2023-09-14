This Buckland built spacious open concept walk-out ranch is ready to be yours! From the Luxury vinyl plank flooring in the entryway to the trayed, backlit ceilings in the living room and primary suite, Mark's impeccable craftmanship is felt in every custom detail throughout this home. All of the counters are Cambria Quartz and the cabinetry on the main floor is all soft close. The spacious primary bath features separate dual vanities, a private water closet, and a zero entry tile shower. The bath is connected to the huge primary closet with built-ins and a door to the utility room which is conveniently located off the drop zone leading from the garage. Three of the bedrooms are on the main and two are in the walk-out lower level which also features a large family room with a wet bar, a recreational area, a theater room and tons of storage space. Put this one at the top of your "must see" list!